Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy announces changes to academy, benefits for cadets

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A change is coming to the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy, which offers the Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC), will be held during daytime hours beginning in August of 2021. The classes will be held two days a week for 10 hours per day.

Previously, attendees went to classes Monday through Thursday from 6:30 to 10:30 at night. This resulted in some cadets struggle with balancing both working full-time and attending classes full-time. There were also several Saturdays where cadets were required to attend classes.

“This was also taking away from their home lives and being able to visit families,” David Faison, Training Coordinator for the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy said.

In August 2021, the new schedule begins with normal day time hour classes. This change will also allow cadets to graduate a month and a half earlier than normal while still going through the same amount of training.

Faison says that if cadets are willing to keep their options open, they can get a job in no time and that he has Law Enforcement Agencies calling him daily asking if he has any available officers.

“A lot of people will often ask me when they come here, what are the chances of me becoming an officer if I take this class? Well, if you come in here and you’re doing well. We usually, if we have someone who comes in here and is willing to move for a job we have a 95 percent placement out of the academy here,” Faison said.

Watch the video below to hear more about the requirements to attend the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy:

Contact Information:

Concho Valley Council of Governments

2801 W. Loop 306, Suite A

San Angelo, Texas 76904

(325) 944-9666