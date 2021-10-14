Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to host mega food distribution on Saturday, October 16

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank (CVRFB) will be hosting a mega food distribution on Saturday, October 16 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots.

A maximum of two households per vehicle will be allowed and on-site registration is required to receive the food. The food is being provided by the San Antonio Food Bank and the CVRFB.

There will be one entrance into the Coliseum parking lot, from 43rd St., and no one will be able to enter the parking lot before 8:30 a.m.

About the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank: The CVRFB is a 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation. As an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank and members of both Feeding America and Feeding Texas, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is a community-based organization with the resources of a national campaign, currently working with many volunteers per year, with annual volunteer hours totaling over 3,000 and an outreach that extends through 13 counties in West Texas