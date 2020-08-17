Concho Valley Regional Food Bank receives $5,000 donation

*The following is a press release from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company® and Safeco Insurance®:

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are pleased to announce that USI Insurance Services has earned a 2020 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its volunteer work with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and demonstrating its commitment to improving local communities through its corporate social responsibility program, USI Gives Back. The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will go directly to the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank,a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding the hungry in the local community.

Ken Roberts, an agent with USI Insurance Services, has been involved with Concho Valley Regional Food Bank for the last 18 years where he currently serves as Board President for his second term. Roberts also attends monthly board and committee meetings and regularly volunteers at food drives where he sorts and distributes food.

The $10,000 would allow Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to expand their children’s feeding programs, providing approximately 80,000 meals to hungry children and families in the Concho Valley service area.

“My family lived in poverty when I was a child, and as a result, we were often food insecure. I decided early on that my children would not suffer the same circumstances, and I would do what I could to make sure as many people as possible didn’t either,” said Roberts. “We are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award because it is an incredible opportunity for us to provide much needed funds to support the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank’simportant work.”

Beginning on August 19, the story of USI Insurance Services and the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite https://www.agentgiving.com/usi-southwest giving the nonprofit a chance to earn the additional $5,000. If the story receives at least 500 shares to Facebook the donation will be doubled to $10,000.

“Our agents truly carry the ball when it comes to stepping up and volunteering for important causes in their local communities. We are so pleased to support their game-changing dedication to the nonprofit organizations they support,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Liberty Mutual Insurance San AngeloCentral Texas Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in areas like San Angelo and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities.”

Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual’s purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of small commercial insurance products and services through our independent agent partners, including business owners policy, comprehensive business package, inland marine, workers compensation and more.

About Safeco Insurance

In business since 1923, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance company.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.Libertymutualinsurance.com and www.Safeco.com

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

The mission of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is to feed the hungry by soliciting, inspecting, warehousing and distributing donated and salvaged grocery product to non-profit agencies and churches for their needy clients in the Concho Valley. Lean more at www.conchovalleyfoodbank.org.