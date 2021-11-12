Concho Valley Regional Food Bank offers help for people who need it over the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is encouraging those who need help with food over the holiday season to visit the resource guide for food pantries, meal sites, and blessing boxes.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, November 12, 2021, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank encouraged those who need “a little extra help” to consult the resource guide, which includes information for all the counties the food bank serves, including Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, McCulloch, Mason, Menard, Reagan, Schleicher, Sterling, and Sutton, and Tom Green.

“The food bank recognizes this as a hard time of year for families already struggling to make ends meet,” said the statement, “and are endeavoring to make it as simple as possible to find the help that is available through their agency partners.”