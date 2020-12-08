Concho Valley PAWS to host Online Holiday Auction for Fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS is hosting it’s 5th annual Online Holiday Auction. The auction can be found at cvpaws.org/auction. Featuring over 100 items, the auction is filled with new items donated from individuals and businesses from the San Angelo community. The auction is an important fundraiser to the organization because all of the proceeds go to pay for the veterinary care of shelter pets and animals in need.

“Like everyone, we have experienced significant challenges and changes this year as a result of COVID-19. We’ve seen fewer adoptions, an increase in need of services such as our pet food pantry and emergency veterinary assistance. As a result we’ve had an increase in expenses but have not been able to host fundraising events to help offset it. That is why this is an important fundraiser for us.” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director. The auction is online now through December 14th at cvpaws.org/auction. “When the auction concludes, winners will be notified and we can schedule for a contactless pick up of the items or to mail the items to their home.” Wilson said.

The goal of the auction is to raise at least $5,000 but the organization hopes it will exceed that. “We have some amazing items. Lots of great things for Christmas gifts or to treat yourself. The auction features electronics such as the Ring Doorbell, tablets and Amazon Alexas. It also features cute clothing, jewelry and pet items.” Wilson said. “We especially want to encourage collectors to look at our items as this year we are featuring many Morgan Silver Dollars from the 1800’s in uncirculated condition as well as bank bills from the 1920″s.” Wilson said.

“We want to thank everyone who donated an item to this auction and our presenting sponsor, Coverlay Manufacturing, for making this auction possible. We are so grateful to the businesses and individuals who helped by sponsoring such as Mr. Insurance, Jim Bass Ford, Mayfield Paper Company and David Lupton.” Wilson said.

Courtesy: Concho Valley PAWS

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts holds virtual Family Day Give Back

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Art announced the virtual Family Day Give Back to be held on Saturday, D…

• San Angelo Central Jazz Band to play at The Farmer’s Market Pavilion Tuesday Evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tonight’s concert, part of the Concho Christmas Celebration December Concerts will be the San…

• San Angelo ISD partners with San Angelo Area Foundation for San Angelo READS! Literacy Initiative Launch

Photo Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD is excited to announce we…

• San Angelo Symphony offering digital holiday concert access from home

SAN ANGELO, Texas – You can hear the sounds of the season from the safety of your own home. Due to the ongoing…

• How you can help during the holidays: Volunteer at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and stock Blessing Boxes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angeloans will be struggling over the holidays. The need has increased due to the …

• City reports 113 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths for December 7, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…