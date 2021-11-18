Concho Valley PAWS closed due to an unknown and widespread illness

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley Paws is currently closed due to an unknown and widespread illness at the facility, according to Concho Valley PAWS Facebook page on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

According to the post, Concho Valley Paws is currently unable to facilitate adoptions for pets residing at the shelter due to an unknown and widespread illness.

Shelter pets are currently under the care of their veterinary team while they await test results.

Concho Valley PAWS will share more as they know more and apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Concho Valley PAWS Facebook post is below.