SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local Concho Valley resident out of Abilene Texas is determined to kayak up 70 miles of the Concho River.

Sean Horn is 33 years old, having lived in San Angelo before moving to Abilene where he currently lives. Horn is a father of two with a passion for being outdoors, reading, writing, boxing, and armored combat. He is a member of San Angelo’s Ironclad, a live steel-fighting sports group.

Off the banks of the Concho River in San Angelo, Horn began his first attempt to kayak 70 miles down the river before the light of the sun even touched the ground.

Kayaking has always been a big hobby of Horn for several years now.

“It is a whole different look at that side of Texas,’ said Horn, “Along the river, everything is fairly old and full of life, birds, wildlife, and you get to see a lot of you wouldn’t see normally walking around.”

The first trip Horn planned from San Angelo to O. H. Ivie was to prepare for a much bigger trip in the future. With very limited room on the kayak Horn could only bring a hammock, water, food, a life jacket and a first-aid kit.

The overnight trip on the river presents some unique dangers such as lower temperatures during the night, wildlife such as snakes, the potential to flip the kayak or become stranded, as well as the unpredictability of the route.

Sean Horns Kyaking trip down the Concho River Photo by Sean Horn

During the trip, Horn had an unexpected champion in a King Fisher that would appear from time to time as he traveled up the river. At a few points in his trip, the water became too shallow and Horn had to carry his kayak through it and in some areas, the drops became too steep.

When Horn finally made camp, he recalls the night was much colder than expected after traveling through much warmer weather. His camp comprised an emergency blanket and hammock, which he wrapped himself in inside the kayak on the banks of the river.

“I guess after being on the water all day, I kept dreaming that I was on the water,” said Horn, ” so I would wake up, freak out a little bit, and then go back to sleep.”

On his first attempt at making the trip, Horn had to turn back halfway through after depleting his provisions much faster than planned. Horn said during his next attempt he will bring a pot to boil water and a filter straw to drink water along the way rather than pack it as well as a fishing pole. Horn also wants to enlist a companion to join him on his next trip for safety reasons.

“It was just a celebration of the fact that I can and spring and just an adventure for adventure’s sake,” said Horn.