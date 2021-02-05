Concho Valley Live – Interview with Kassie Dillworth (Chicken Farm Art Center)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kassie Dillworth joined Concho Valley Live to talk about Chicken Farm Art Center’s upcoming concert. Dillworth explained the event, celebrating Chicken Farm Art Center’s 50th anniversary, and gave background on the program.

She shared her excitement for the center saying, “You can shop around the studio, you can see all the artists set up after that. We have a good roster of vendors set up across the grounds. Live music, great food from the silo house – just a nice day. It will be nice to get out and stretch those legs.”