Concho Valley Live – Interview with Alex Cunningham (Backbeat Music)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Alex Cunningham with Backbeat Music joined Concho Valley Live to talk about the San Angelo Blues Society festival and competition at the River Stage.

The festival is where musicians will compete for a chance to be sponsored in a larger competition in Memphis. Cunningham explains that this year’s competitions look different due to Covid-19, but even if restrictions prevent the winners are unable to move on to the next level they can use the winnings to pay for a video submission for the competition.

In addition to the festival, one of the biggest fundraisers the organization puts on is for scholarships for the local college students. Cunningham recalls, “In twelve years, we’ve given away 93 thousand dollars in scholarships.”

If you want more information on the online auction or future events, go to https://charityauction.netgive.org/e/site/store/2255/online_auctions/1306/items