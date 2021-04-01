Concho Valley law enforcement officers gather to honor fallen Trooper Chad Walker

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, law enforcement officers from around the state gathered on April 1, 2021 and turned on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty. Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement released March 31, 2021.

Law enforcement officers and administration members from the San Angelo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office were present at today’s gathering.