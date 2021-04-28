Concho Valley Food Bank to distribute Free Apples on Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, May 1st, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be distributing free apples from San Angelo Stadium.

The apples are being donated by United Supermarkets. It’s part of the company’s “Take a Bite ut of Hunger” initiative.

Workers delivered thousands of fresh apples on a truck Tuesday. Organizers say it’s an effort to get fresh produce to people who need it

“When we say we serve the Concho Valley, it’s a 13 County radius. So, we just want to make sure that everyone knows that we’re here that we’re available that our mission and our heart is about serving and outreach. So any questions, even if you’re not sure you’re in our service area, reach out to us we can absolutely tell you where to get help, who to call.” Julie Holt, Director of Communications with the Concho Valley Food Bank said.

The free apples will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 1st at the San Angelo Stadium off Knickerbocker Road.