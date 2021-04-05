Concho Valley chapter of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association continues to provide services to veterans

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is a nationwide organization for veterans who served in combat.

The Concho Valley chapter of the CVMA became official in 2015. Since then, the members have been living out their motto: Vets Helping Vets.

The Concho Valley chapter is an IRS-approved 501(c)(19) non-profit veteran’s organization and members support local veterans through a variety of charitable efforts.

These efforts include home repairs to cell phone bills.

Now, the CVMA needs your help to continue their mission. You can contact them about getting involved and donating at info@cvma23-12.org.