Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 16th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Cncho Valley residents celebrating a birthday on Thursday, January 16th:

David Hill 56

Elsa DeLaRosa 54

Bella Hayes 3

Allison Watkins

Irma Torres

Leslie Healy

Linda Healy

Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Pachyderm Club hosts candidate forum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s candidates and a state senator from West Texas attended a candidate…

• Brown County woman arrested, booked into Tom Green County Jail on warrants for sexual assault of a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A woman from Brown County was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail for warrants…

• Family Shelter thanks San Angelo for all their support in 2019

Jeri Slone with the Family Shelter talks with Kristen to thank the citizens of San Angelo for all their support in…

• Making Cents with Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico

Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico with the Financial Services Center talks with Kristen about the top three changes in…

• Angelo State University ranked Top Texas Public University for Financial Aid

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been ranked the No. 1 Texas public university for financial aid in a…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, January 15th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on sheep and goat…