Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Monday, December 30th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! People throughout the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today on Monday, December 30th include:

John Arredondo 62

Thomas Rodriguez 33

Trinidad Daryl DeHoyos 21

Betsey Garvin

If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

More Stories for you

• Out-the-door Forecast for Monday, December 30th

Temperatures to begin your day will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the Concho Valley so you will want to…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 29, 2019

Those cold night time temperatures return with many of us hovering at or below freezing for the next couple of nights….

• TRAFFIC: single vehicle crash on Houston Harte

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A single vehicle traffic crash occurred on Houston Harte before the Main Street exit. At 8p.m. on…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday December 28, 2019

Most of the Concho Valley experienced some light to moderate rainfall this morning as that cold front pushed through…

• Showers approaching tonight to help with our thirsty landscape

We have been waiting the last several days for this system and now it is finally set to arrive tonight in the Concho…

• San Angelo Police investigating shots fired, deadly conduct on Live Oak Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are conducting a shots fired and deadly conduct investigation in the 1900 block…