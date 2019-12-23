Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Monday, December 23rd

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays celebrating on Monday, December 23rd include:
Aubree Peterson 60
Mike Higgins 59
Jeff “Gramps” McDowell 51
Salem James Cantu 31
Lee Halfmann 10
Kendra Vasquez 6
Courtney Jacques 4
Avah Escobar 2
Happy birthday to everyone in The Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today and over the weekend. If you would like us to announce your name on Concho Valley this Morning make sure to fill out the information on our website and get your birthday in a few days early.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!
More Stories for you
• Out-the-Door Forecast for Monday, December 23rd
Temperatures will begin on the chilly side, in the mid 30s, so you may want to have your jacket when you head out the…
• Star Wars art battle at the Casual Pint
SAN ANGELO, TX – A star wars art battle took place Saturday night at the casual pint. Participating artists were able…
• Stand-up comedian Steve Hofstetter visits San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Stand-up comedian Steve Hofstetter was in San Angelo Sunday evening as a part of his “13 Cities of…
• Garage fire spreads to South San Angelo home
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Firefighters responded to a house fire in South San Angelo early Sunday afternoon. According to…
• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 22, 2019
Clouds beginning to move into the Concho Valley and temperatures continue to rise. Expect temperatures to remain in the…