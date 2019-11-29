Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, November 29th, Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday, December 1st

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley Birthdays for today, Friday, November 29th include:
Cory Leyva 60
Jimmy Ornelas 59
Shannon. Poldo 43
Tina Worsham 39
Janice Burgess 38
Marc Vasquez 35
Savannah Allbright 24
Kali Faulkner Park 24
Nicholas Garza 20
Tyler Nathaniel Porras 1
Birthdays for Saturday, November 30th include:
Carol Sandoval 54
Jeff Young 50
Nika Schwertner 43
Ishma Parker 39
Jennifer Smart 38
Maddie Padilla 15
Heaven Luera 2
Penelope Ortiz 1
Chris Hobson
JOHN PAUL FREEMAN JR
Birthdays for Sunday, December 1st include:
Tina Delong 56
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today and this weekend. If you want your name announced on Concho Valley This Morning, use the link below and fill out the submission form.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!