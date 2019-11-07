Concho Valley banker appointed by Texas governor to UCRA board of directors

San Angelo — Texas Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Blake R. “Reese” Braswell to the Upper Colorado River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.



Braswell who is from Bronte — is the branch manager and compliance officer at First National Bank of Sterling City. He currently serves as the vice-president and treasurer of the Bronte 4B Economic Development Corp. He is a member and past president of the Lions Club and former treasurer of the Restoring Bronte Foundation.

He has a degree in animal science from Angelo State University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.