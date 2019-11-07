Concho Valley banker appointed by Texas governor to UCRA board of directors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Angelo — Texas Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Blake R. “Reese” Braswell to the Upper Colorado River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.


Braswell who is from Bronte — is the branch manager and compliance officer at First National Bank of Sterling City. He currently serves as the vice-president and treasurer of the Bronte 4B Economic Development Corp. He is a member and past president of the Lions Club and former treasurer of the Restoring Bronte Foundation.

He has a degree in animal science from Angelo State University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.