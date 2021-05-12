Concho County Sheriff’s Office identifies Eden city employee injured in Monday’s shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas- On behalf of the Concho County Sheriff’s Office, it is with great sadness that we confirm the deaths of Deputy Stephen Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard.

While responding to a canine complaint call on Monday night at the 100 block of Bryan Street in Eden, Texas, Deputy Jones and Deputy Leonard made contact with the suspect, Jeffrey Nicholas. During the contact, Nicholas open fired on the deputies and both Deputy Jones and Deputy Leonard were shot and killed. Ronnie Winans, an Eden city employee who also arrived on scene to assist with the complaint call, was also shot. Winans was transported to Shannon Medical Center by Concho County EMS and is in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, Nicholas was taken into custody by the Concho County Sheriff without incident. Nicholas is being held in the Tom Green County Jail on two charges of capital murder to a peace officer. The Texas Rangers are investigating and no further details are available at this time.

Press Release courtesy of Sergeant Justin Baker of Texas Highway Patrol.