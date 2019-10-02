Concert in the courtyard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Music and the aroma of freshly made food swirls around concertgoers as they sit in the shaded courtyard of First Christian Church.

“We love doing this,” Senior Minister TJ Shoop’york said listening as the local live musician starts to play.

“It opens up our church to the community and gives folks the opportunity to come participate in an afternoon hangout with good music and good food.”

Every Wednesday for a total of six weeks, the First Christian Church opens the gates of their courtyard to the community for some live and local music and lunch.

There are only three Wednesdays left in this series that includes a free one-hour concert from artists like Darren Morris and more.

You can visit First Christian Church’s Facebook page for upcoming event notifications.