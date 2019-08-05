Conaway speaks with constituents in Mertzon

SAN ANGELO, TX – Congressman Mike Conaway held a town hall meeting in the Irion County Museum and Library in Mertzon on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Roughly a dozen people were in attendance, including members of local law-enforcement and families. The congressman took questions on a variety of topics including China, immigration, and the recent incidents in El Paso in Dayton.

Speaking about some of his accomplishments in an interview with KLST News, Conaway said, “getting the Farm Bill done for 2018 was clearly the biggest legislative piece that I’ve done.” Conaway went on to say that he was very proud of His constituents service staff in the Concho Valley for the help they provide to citizens.