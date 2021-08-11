Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributes $1.07 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

AUSTIN, Texas- Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion dollars of local sales tax allocations for August. This amount is 17.4 percent more than the sales tax allocations in August 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and included sales made in April, May, and June by quarterly filers.

The table below shows the breakdown for each recipient, illustrates the percentage change from 2020 to 2021, and the year-to-date change percentage.