Competition narrowing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ as Season 16 Finale draws near

(WCMH) – The competition is narrowing on “America’s Got Talent” as the last 11 acts of the semifinals will perform tonight, only to be whittled down to five on Wednesday’s results show.

On tonight’s show, three Golden Buzzer winners will take the stage. The trio includes Heidi Klum’s choice, Lea Kyle, a quick-change artist from France, along with Howie Mandell’s pick, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, from New York, and Victory Brinker, a Latrobe, Pennsylvania, 9-year-old who received the first group Golden Buzzer from all four judges and host Terry Crews.

Last week, five acts moved on to the finals, including aerial artist Aidan Bryant, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon and singer Jimmie Herrod.

The season 16 Finale begins a week from tonight on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The winner will be crowned on the results show the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 15.

‘AGT’ Contestants

Tuesday, September 7

1aChord, Singing Group

Hometown: Greensboro, NC / High Point, NC / Raeford, NC

Current City: Greensboro, NC

Brooke Simpson, Singer

Los Angeles, CA

ChapKidz, Dance Group

Fairfield, CA

Josh Blue, Comedian

Hometown: Denver, CO

Kabir Singh, Comedian

Hometown: Portland, OR

Current Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Léa Kyle, Quick Change

Bordeaux, France

Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, NY

Peter Antoniou, Magician

Current Residence: Seattle, WA

Rialcris, Variety/Other

Ensenada, Mexico

Victory Brinker, Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, PA