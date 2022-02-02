(KLST/KSAN)– At least 25,000 Texans experience homelessness, including here in the Concho Valley. Right now, the area expects to see temperatures down in the low 20s and could reach the teens by Wednesday night.

“San Angelo again has stepped up. Our neighbors have been coming all week because they knew this storm was coming,” David Ingram, Rust Street Ministries Director, said.

There are multiple places those in need can go to stay warm as this winter storm passes through. David Ingram said donations are ready for pick up.

“We bought some coats and blankets, but we had lots of churches, schools, and local businesses that have quilts and blankets and heavy coats,” Ingram said.

Ingram said because most of their volunteers are seniors, the weather will be too dangerous for them, so the donations are being distributed through the United Way of the Concho Valley

“So we have long sleeve sweatshirts for those individuals that may need them,” Aspen Roberts said. “They can contact us with their sizes and we will set it up for them. We definitely will be doing it through this evening and tomorrow and possibly through Friday just depending on the weather.”

The Salvation “Out of the Cold” program is also in progress. Once temperatures drop below 35 degrees, the organization opens their doors to offer a warm room as the storm passes through. If you need a place to stay, their address is 34 W 3rd St.

So whether it’s a jacket, a blanket, or a place to stay, San Angelo is making sure everyone has what they need to stay bundled up.

Ingram said they are always collecting winter clothes and blankets.

If you have any extras you can afford to donate this winter, you can drop them off any time at Rust Street Ministries.