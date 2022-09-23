SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meals for the Elderly hosted their Community Champions Event, the first time they have been able to since 2019. The purpose of the event is to allow community leaders to go out with volunteers and deliver meals on routes to home-bound elderly in the Concho Valley.

Development and Marketing Director Jessica Behringer says it takes a large volunteer effort to make their day-to-day operation a success; ” On a daily basis or weekly basis, we have 200 different people walking through our doors to deliver those meals out to the community. And it just still daily blows my mind to think about how many people it really takes to do what we do.”

The group provides between 550 and 600 meals each day. Cooks start their day in the facility’s full-sized kitchen at 5:30 each morning and make each meal from scratch. This past year, Meals for the Elderly says they delivered 243,000 meals and with the new partnership in Concho county as of September 1, 2022, are anticipating delivering over 250,000 meals for the year.

Behringer says, “It’s just a way for us to just develop those partnerships and those relationships with other nonprofits that can help us out or city officials or county officials to get to know their constituents.”

They partner with local nonprofits, schools, representatives of the city and county, and others to highlight what they do each day and allow the area leaders to see the impacts they have.

Behringer says the event benefits both the local officials and the community members because this could very well be the only time these elderly get to interact with someone that day.

Meals for the Elderly is always looking for volunteers and says if someone wants to get involved, all they have to do is reach out.

Behringer says, “We always need volunteers if you’re able to spare an hour on your lunch break. That’s all it takes.”