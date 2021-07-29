Community Band to hold final concert of the summer on August 2nd

San Angelo, TEXAS — The San Angelo Community will hold the last concert of the summer on Monday, August 2nd, 2021, according to a statement issued by Angelo State University this morning.

The concert, titled “The Greatest Generation,” will be held at 7:00 PM at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd.

Under the direction of Dr. Constance Kelley of the Angelo State University music faculty,he concert program will feature music popular during the 1930s and 1940s, as well as music written about that time period. Works to be performed include:

“Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland

“Big Band Favorites” medley arranged by Bob Lowden

“Songs They Took to War” medley of World War I songs arranged by Dean Jones

“Tuba Tiger Rag” by Harry Decosta

“Strike Up the Band” by George and Ira Gershwin

“The Wizard of Oz” medley by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

“Mood Ring” by Daniel McCloud

“Mood Ring” was commissioned this year by SACB and will feature Stephanie Dearborn-Ellis on flute and Caleb Lenard on marimba. Both are associate band directors at San Angelo Central High School.

Masks/face coverings are suggested for the concert, but not required.