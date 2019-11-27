Cologne Cathedral, a sight to see

COLOGNE, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – We had a little bit of a break and a chance to see some amazing sites in two countries. The Cologne Cathedral draws millions of visitors each year. It also has incredible history.

The cathedral was built more than 600 years ago and was meant to house the remains of three kings. Visitors say pictures and videos don’t do it justice. There’s nothing like seeing it in person.

“I was very much impressed. I’ve never been up to the roof and I was astonished at how much metal was there. I thought there was lots of wood. But there was no wood, just metal things from 1900’s,” says Martin Doerre, German Resident

You can even get a beautiful view of it from across the Rhein River.















360° view from inside the Cologne Cathedral