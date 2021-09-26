GAIL– Week five of high school football has wrapped up in the Concho Valley this week’s collision comes from the matchup between No. 3 Sterling City and No. 8 Happy Cowboys.

Happy quarterback Camden Sperry looks downfield nothing there so what does he do? He dumps it outside to his receiver but Sterling Cities’ safety Damian Calderon has it played perfectly and lays the big hit on the receiver jarring the ball lose leading to an incomplete pass. The Cowboys fell to the Eagles 58-8.



Sterling City will be back on the gridiron Friday against the Eden bulldogs.

Tune into KSAN Every Sunday for Collision of the week.