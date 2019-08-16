College preparation and application resources

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As many juniors and seniors in high school are getting ready for college, San Angelo Independent School District (SAISD) counselors have many resources available for students – to help them prepare for everything leading up the end of the application process.

This year, a new free standardized test prep for the SAT and ACT is being offered to students at SAISD high schools. After the exam is given, counselors will review the results with the students and dive into all the areas where they need attention.

College applications are due around this time of the year, their exact deadline is dependent on the individual university. SAISD counselors give free services to help fill out those complicated applications out, as well as FAFSA applications – to those who apply.

“Our goal is to prepare future-ready graduates and that’s a step for some students, preparing for what’s next. Whether that means college, the military, technical school or the workforce. Our counselors are ready to help students prepare for the next step,” explained Jennifer Crutchfield, who is the Director of Communications at San Angelo ISD.

It is highly recommended for students and/or parents to seek an in-person meeting with a counselor for aid, in any of these areas. You can get connected here:

Central High School: http://schools.saisd.org/education/staff/staff.php?sectionid=3447&

Lake View High School: http://schools.saisd.org/education/staff/staff.php?sectionid=3432&