SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The College Hills-Sunset Boulevard intersection will be closed for over a month due to construction.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, the construction will include stormwater, water utility and concrete paving installation starting Monday, August 28 until October 3.

Routes around the construction will be available through nearby parking lots on surrounding streets.

Be sure to download the free Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on road construction happening in San Angelo.