(KLST/KSAN)– Work trucks, traffic cones, and construction crews- that’s what drivers can see on College Hills.

“This is the top road that we hear from citizens about ‘why haven’t y’all done something with college hills yet?’ well now we are going on it. We got the design finished up,” Patrick Frerich, Director of Operations with the City of San Angelo said. “We’ve got construction going and are going to make some big improvements in that area now.”

Frerich said construction kicked off in June. Right now workers are beginning with the utility work on the north side of College Hills.

“So we have two halves of college hills, from the Arroyo to Ave N and then the south side, which is the Arroyo down to the loop,” Frerich said.

Construction crewa are working to improve the roadway, drainage system, underground utilities, as well as signals upgrades.

“Right now what you are seeing going in are the sewer utilities on the north side, they are almost done with that section and they are going to be coming in and doing water utilities right after that,” Frerich said. “Once they are done with that you’ll start seeing some of the street work- the curbing, the sidewalks, and the actual road repair at that time.”

About 90 percent of the sewer utilities on the north side of College Hills are complete. Frerich said the project is going to be a long one, with a minimum of 30 months.

“You know, there’s going to be some weather delays, but we’re expecting at least a solid 3 years of this to go, so it’s going to be disruptive, it’s not going to be fun we know that,” Frerich said. “We are trying to do the best that we can to make it with as little disruptions as we can for the citizens and the people that live in that area that drive that road every day in their daily commute.”