SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Coleman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating wanted subject George Edward Ferguson Jr.

Ferguson led the officers from the Coleman Police Department on a chase after a traffic stop. He was last seen on foot in the fields south of Santa Anna Avenue, possibly heading into Coleman.

Ferguson is described as a 43-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes that is 6 feet, 11 inches tall.

Ferguson has an active warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and is known to carry weapons.

If you locate the subject, call 911 and do not approach him. If you have any information, please call the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office at (325)656-3506.