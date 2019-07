San Angelo, TX — Due to a water main break caused by a local utility company putting in new power lines, the Coke County Water Supply Corporation is issuing a Boil Water Notice to its customers. The residents effected are those located just outside of the city of Robert Lee and heading west on highway 158 and serving the communities of Bayview, Meadowview, Edith and Holland.

Please contact Kelly Baker at 325-453-2078 if you have any questions.