Coffee Talk with Tasha Gallegos, Store Manager of H-E-B #1

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On today’s Coffee Talk, Kristen Strakalaitis talks with Tasha Gallegos about H-E-B’s Easter Dinner Classics sale that is going on right now.

Both H-E-B locations, #1 at 3301 Sherwood Way and #2 at 5502 Sherwood Way are currently open Monday through Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and continue to offer curbside pick up, delivery, fuel services, and Pharmacy access daily.

Masks are required when shopping at H-E-B stores.

For a complete list of items being sold for the Easter Dinner Classics sale and other items available for purchase, please visit heb.com.

