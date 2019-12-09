Coffee Talk with Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation

More Stories for you

• Birthday roll call for Monday, December the 9th.

It’s time now for the birthday roll call!Birthdays for today, include, MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH Linda Schwertner 56…

• Bus stop forecast & SAISD Lunch Menu for Monday, December the 9th

A warm start to the Monday with temperatures in the 50s. Unseasonable highs for today in the mid 70s. Later in the…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 8, 2019

A warm end to the weekend with temperatures rising into the 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Expect one more day of…

• Strong cold front to bring precipitation beginning Monday night

Most of us across the Concho Valley have been treated to warmer temperatures the past several days. Today we climbed…

• Sunday weather wake up

Above average temperatures expected to end the weekend today. Southwest winds will help to push our temperatures into…

• KLST Weather Forecast; December 7, 2019

A large and powerful high pressure ridge will continue to keep our temperatures above average for this time of the…