Coffee Talk with Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation

• Birthday roll call for Monday, December the 9th.
It’s time now for the birthday roll call!Birthdays for today, include, MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH Linda Schwertner 56…
• Bus stop forecast & SAISD Lunch Menu for Monday, December the 9th
A warm start to the Monday with temperatures in the 50s. Unseasonable highs for today in the mid 70s. Later in the…
• KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 8, 2019
A warm end to the weekend with temperatures rising into the 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Expect one more day of…
• Strong cold front to bring precipitation beginning Monday night
Most of us across the Concho Valley have been treated to warmer temperatures the past several days. Today we climbed…
• Sunday weather wake up
Above average temperatures expected to end the weekend today. Southwest winds will help to push our temperatures into…
• KLST Weather Forecast; December 7, 2019
A large and powerful high pressure ridge will continue to keep our temperatures above average for this time of the…