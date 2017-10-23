Coffee Talk: Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s Oktoberfest 2017

The public is invited to Oktoberfest 2017 coming up on October 28, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
3536 Lutheran Way (formerly YMCA Dr)
www.tlcsanangelo.com
944-8660 Church
947-1275 School
Bazaar & Country Store is at 8:00 AM-3:00 PM (Church Fellowship Hall)
· Large variety of items including:
· Homemade & seasonal crafts, canned goods, and baked goods. Large variety-something for everyone!
German Meal is at 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
(Church Fellowship Hall) – Carry-Out Available
· German Sausage, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage,
· German Potato Salad, Green Beans, Tea, Kuchen
· $10.00 Adults—Children 12 & under FREE
Children’s Fall Festival is at 12:30 PM-3:00 PM
(School Gymnasium & Playground)
· Games, Prizes, Bounce House, and Silent Auction Items!
· Children are welcome to wear family friendly costumes.