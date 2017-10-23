Coffee Talk: Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s Oktoberfest 2017

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The public is invited to Oktoberfest 2017 coming up on October 28, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

3536 Lutheran Way (formerly YMCA Dr)

www.tlcsanangelo.com

944-8660 Church

947-1275 School

Bazaar & Country Store is at 8:00 AM-3:00 PM (Church Fellowship Hall)

· Large variety of items including:

· Homemade & seasonal crafts, canned goods, and baked goods. Large variety-something for everyone!

German Meal is at 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

(Church Fellowship Hall) – Carry-Out Available

· German Sausage, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage,

· German Potato Salad, Green Beans, Tea, Kuchen

· $10.00 Adults—Children 12 & under FREE

Children’s Fall Festival  is at 12:30 PM-3:00 PM

(School Gymnasium & Playground)

· Games, Prizes, Bounce House, and Silent Auction Items!

· Children are welcome to wear family friendly costumes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.