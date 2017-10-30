Coffee Talk: Operations begin Monday at new location of water billing office

City Hall Annex operations begin Monday at the new location of 301 W. Beauregard Ave.

The office will be closed Friday, Oct. 27, to accommodate the move from its current location at 122 W. 1st St., adjacent to City Hall.

The new location offers more space and greater privacy for water customers to conduct business, including paying monthly bills, starting or stopping water service, and speaking with service representatives about their accounts.

Customers will enter through the building’s west side, which faces the neighboring Lonestar Cheeseburger Co. and Eskimo Hut.

Customers can deliver payments via a dropbox on the building’s south side. Drive-through service will no longer be offered. Customers can also pay their bills online, via a bank draft, by mail or by phone.

Payment option details are available at cosatx.us/customerservice.

The water billing office will occupy the first floor of the newly renamed City Hall Annex.

Also on the first floor will be administrators and other employees of the Water Utilities, Operations, Public Works and Engineering Services departments.

Their former spaces in City Hall and the Community Development Building will be occupied by Planning and Development, City Clerk and Accounting employees.

Plans are being finalized on the use of the City Hall Annex’s second floor.