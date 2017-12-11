Coffee Talk: Date Night 12/11/17

On Coffee Talk, Kaitlin talks with Recreation Manager Brent Casey about Date Night (for daddies and daughters, and for mothers and sons), which will be Jan. 15-18.

Date Night tickets are on sale now.

Themed “Beauty and the Beast,” Date Night will be Jan. 15-18, a month earlier than normal. Daddy-Daughter Date Nights will be Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 15 and 17. Mother-Son Date Night will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Family Date Night, which includes a catered dinner, will be Thursday, Jan. 18. Each night will be hosted in the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. by the City of San Angelo’s Recreation division.

Tickets cost $12 each for the first three nights and $20 for the final night. Tickets are on sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays in the Recreation offices at Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Date Night gives girls and boys ages 5-13 a special night during which they are the sole focus of their parent’s attention. The event includes music from a deejay, dancing, snacks, door prizes plus the opportunity to purchase photos and mementos.

For more information, call the Recreation offices at 325-657-4450.