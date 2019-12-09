Cocaine Santa sweater leads to Walmart apology

(CNN) – Walmart Canada is apologizing for making available a Christmas sweater with an apparent drug reference.

The sweater shows Santa Claus behind a table with three white lines that look similar to cocaine lines. Below the image is the phrase “Let it snow.” The Global News, a Canadian news organization, first reported the apology.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” Walmart said. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

Third-party sellers are able to sell products on Walmart Marketplace — a portal on which Walmart can approve sellers to use its website.

