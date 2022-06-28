CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that officers were called to US Bank on 2501 N. Prince on a robbery Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the US Bank at around 12:35 p.m. on a robbery. Officers said when they arrived they made contance with employees and customers all who were physically unharmed.

Via the Clovis Police Department

The suspect, who matched the description of the suspect involved in the Washington Federal Bank robbery located at 2720 N. Prince St. from June 17, came into the bank with a plastic bag, approached tellers, and demanded the money from their tills. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a black SUV said Clovis Police.

The FBI along with the Clovis Police Department are jointly working on this incident. The Clovis Police Department is asking that anyone with information related to this incident, to call the department at 575 769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.