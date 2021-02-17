Closings for Thursday, February 18th through February 22nd

The recent winter weather has also impacted the Closing Login page.

Here’s the latest we have in regards to closings or delays for Thursday, February 18th:

Angelo State University – Due to continued severe weather conditions and power outages, classes at Angelo State University, both in-person and online, are cancelled until Monday, Feb. 22. The safety of our campus community continues to be our top priority. The CAF will be open to provide meals to students. Warming stations have been set up in the Plaza Verde and Massie residence halls, as well as The CAF. On-campus students should contact their RA if they need assistance or have questions. Please continue to use caution while walking on campus, as sidewalks continue to be slick. Essential staff personnel should contact their direct supervisor for more information. Non-essential staff personnel should receive further instruction from their supervisor.

Ballinger ISD – Ballinger ISD will be closed Thursday (2/18) and Friday (2/19) No virtual learning will be required.

City of San Angelo Offices – City offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.

Goodfellow AFB – MISSION ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL ONLY for Thursday, Feb. 18: Due to adverse weather conditions, Goodfellow AFB is cancelling all activities on base; maximum teleworking expected.

Grape Creek ISD- Going virtual Thursday, Feb 18, due to road conditions.

Grape Creek Baptist Church Day Care – Closed the rest of the week due to weather situations and conserving water and electricity! Stay warm and stay safe. Diane James/ Director

H-E-B– With the winter storm bearing down on Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation. At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

Current store hours are as follows:

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Howard College – Due to inclement weather and the need to conserve power, all Howard College San Angelo campuses will be closed on Thursday 2-18-21. All classes (including face-to-face, virtual, and online) are canceled, and all offices will be closed. Please check howardcollege.edu for ongoing updates.

San Angelo ISD – SAISD campuses will be CLOSED February 18, 2021, due to inclement weather and power outages. There will be no expectation of online attendance for in-person students or Virtual Academy students. For more information, please visit our website.

Sunset Mall – Closed, February 17th.

Tom Green County Appraisal District – Closed, Thursday the 18th, and Friday the 19th due to no power and weather conditions.

Tom Green County Courts, County Offices, Libraries – Closed, Thursday February 18th

West Texas Rehab – Our San Angelo treatment facility had a major water breakage and damage. We will close the rest of this week with plans to open for treatment on Monday, February 22, in some capacity. We ask the community to keep us in their prayers as we navigate these unforeseen circumstances.

We know there are more closings than the above and will try to update these throughout the day and for tomorrow, if need be. Due to the widespread power outages, it is becoming increasingly difficult to post these. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update you as quickly as possible.

HIGHWAY CONDITIONS

[CLICK HERE] for the latest highway conditions update. DriveTexas.org