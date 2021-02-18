Closings for Friday, February 19th through February 22nd

The recent winter weather has impacted the reliability of the Closing Login page. To report a closing or update a closing, please use the “Contact Us” form found here: [CLICK HERE TO REPORT OR UPDATE A CLOSING]

Here’s the latest we have in regards to closings or delays for Friday, February 18th though February 22, 2021:

Angelo State University – Due to continued severe weather conditions and power outages, classes at Angelo State University, both in-person and online, are cancelled until Monday, Feb. 22. The safety of our campus community continues to be our top priority. The CAF will be open to provide meals to students. Warming stations have been set up in the Plaza Verde and Massie residence halls, as well as The CAF. On-campus students should contact their RA if they need assistance or have questions. Please continue to use caution while walking on campus, as sidewalks continue to be slick. Essential staff personnel should contact their direct supervisor for more information. Non-essential staff personnel should receive further instruction from their supervisor.

Ballinger ISD – Ballinger ISD will be closed Friday (2/19) No virtual learning will be required.

City of San Angelo Offices – City of San Angelo offices will delay opening on Friday, Feb. 19 due to potential icy conditions on roadways. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.

Concho Educators Federal Credit Union – FRIDAY, February 19: Drive ups and lobbies will open at 9am.

Concho Valley Community Action Agency– Due to the weather and its impact on roads, the electrical grid, and water access, CVCAA will not be fully operational until Monday, February 22. This includes delays answering and/or returning phone calls, email, and Facebook messages.

Goodfellow AFB – MISSION ESSENTIAL & AS DIRECTED PERSONNEL ONLY for Friday, Feb. 19: Mission essential and as directed personnel only to report for duty; maximum teleworking expected for all others. Commanders will contact additional personnel who are required to report.

Grape Creek Baptist Church Day Care – Closed the rest of the week due to weather situations and conserving water and electricity! Stay warm and stay safe. Diane James/ Director

H-E-B — With the winter storm bearing down on Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce store hours of operation. At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. HEB will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

Current store hours are as follows:

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Howard College – Due to inclement weather and the need to conserve power, all Howard College San Angelo campuses will be closed on Friday Feb 19th. All classes (including face-to-face, virtual, and online) are canceled, and all offices will be closed. Please check howardcollege.edu for ongoing updates.

La Esperanza Clinic:

All Clinics will open at 10 AM tomorrow, Friday, February 19, 2021.

Republic Services – Garbage collection to resume Friday 2/19.

San Angelo ISD – SAISD campuses will be CLOSED Friday February 19, 2021, due to inclement weather and power outages. There will be no expectation of online attendance for in-person students or Virtual Academy students. For more information, please visit our website.

Tom Green County Appraisal District – Closed Friday the 19th due to no power and weather conditions.

Tom Green County Courts, County Offices, Libraries – Delayed Opening at 10:00AM.

West Texas Rehab – Our San Angelo treatment facility had a major water breakage and damage. We will close the rest of this week with plans to open for treatment on Monday, February 22, in some capacity. We ask the community to keep us in their prayers as we navigate these unforeseen circumstances.

We know there are more closings than the above and will try to update these throughout the day and for tomorrow, if need be. Due to the widespread power outages, it is becoming increasingly difficult to post these. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update you as quickly as possible.

HIGHWAY CONDITIONS

[CLICK HERE] for the latest highway conditions update. DriveTexas.org