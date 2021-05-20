“Click it or Ticket”- Texas sees 16% increase in deaths from not buckling up

TEXAS- The Texas Department of Transportation is ramping up it’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign after the state saw a 16% spike in deaths from not buckling up.

In 2020, there were 432 motor vehicle traffic crashes in the Houston area in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 166 fatalities and 338 serious injuries. Putting on a seat belt only takes a few seconds and doing so reduces the risk of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for people in pickup trucks.

“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass

From 2002 to 2019, the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,000 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.