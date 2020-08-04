Clear the Shelters 2020: The health benefits of adopting a pet

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Adopting a shelter pet can result in a number of health benefits for you and your family during uncertain times.

“Now is a great time to adopt a pet,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

According to Jenie WIlson, adopting or fostering a shelter pet can bring many health benefits and emotional comfort during these uncertain times.

“Pets have shown to help reduce stress, blood pressure and anxiety,” explained Wilson.

Wilson said pets can help children and seniors, too.

“Giving them that animal to care for and interact with can help with the isolation everyone is experiencing,” added Wilson, “They’re getting out even less than the average family is. Having a pet can help with loneliness, it gives them someone to interact with and a reason to get up every morning.”

Due to the pandemic, Concho Valley PAWS has scaled back the number of volunteers who help care for the animals. Now that the shelter is at-capacity, Wilson said adopting will not only be good for you but also for the health of the pet you’re saving.

“We’re not having dog walks. We have some volunteers trickle in but our animals are getting less enrichment which is difficult for them, It saves the life of the animal you’re fostering and the life of the animal that takes that kennel once the pet you’re fostering is gone. It helps with space, temperament and overall health. The shelter is not a fantastic environment. It’s full of germs and bacteria and it’s not conducive for healthy mental state for these animals in kennels,” said Wilson.