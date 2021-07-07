Cleaning of Fairmount Cemetery slated for July 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, Fairmount Cemetery’s staff will clean the burial grounds Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Staff will remove flowers and other items from the graves so that the property can be landscaped and cleaned.

“Those who want to preserve items should remove them from gravesites before the end of the day this Friday, July 9. Items may be returned to the cemetery, located at 1100 W. Avenue N, beginning Friday, July 30. Items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week for residents to pick up. Unclaimed items will be disposed of Thursday, July 22.Lot owners are reminded that flowers should be placed only to the sides or in cradles on top of monuments. This allows for maintenance of gravesites,” the City said in a statement.

For more information, you can call 325-655-9475.