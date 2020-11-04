Clark County working ‘feverishly’ to count ballots, will give daily updates beginning Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Wednesday afternoon he did not have any numbers to release on ballot counting until Thursday because he wanted to provide accurate information.

Starting Thursday there will be a daily news conference at 10 a.m. until the counting process is finished, he said.

“We are doing this to provide transparency,” he said. “What we have left now is to process provisional ballots, electronic ballots that were sent to overseas voters, electronic ballots that were processed for disabled voters, and also some special ballots that were for new residents.”

He added that 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted and his team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted until Nov. 12.

The news conference was interrupted by a man who ran up to Gloria yelling “Biden’s covering up the election.” Gloria took a brief break before restarting the news conference.

Although he wouldn’t give a specific number, he said some observers — which includes Democrats and Republicans — were removed from monitoring the processing of ballots because they broke rules.

“They were consistently trying to interact with our workers which disrupts their work. They may have been rude or unprofessional with some of the colleagues that where there observing or they wouldn’t remain in the observation area that we clearly defined.”