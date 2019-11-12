Clarification: Sports Concussions-Kids story

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Amid reports that the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't seem inclined to stop the Trump administration from ending a program that protects young immigrants from deportation, activists had a message for the so-called "dreamers": Stay strong.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that after hearing arguments on the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Court's conservative majority appeared ready to let the Administration abolish it.