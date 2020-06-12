City update regarding public comment about Suddenlink in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City has seen a post circulating on social media that there is going to be an in-person meeting in July where the public will make comments regarding Suddenlink services. We wanted to clarify a few things.

As of right now, there is not a meeting scheduled in July that has an agenda item regarding Suddenlink. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the San Angelo City Council has met virtually, not holding in-person meetings, in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. We will continue holding virtual meetings in July. Citizens are welcome to send in public comment for City Council meetings to our City Clerk.

We hope to have a meeting in the future where the public can come in person and share their thoughts regarding concerns with the local cable provider but a date for that has not been set at this time. Citizens can still share their comments with the City. Mayor Brenda Gunter stated on June 2 that the City is seeking comments regarding service with the cable provider in town.

Comments may be emailed to Michael Dane at michael.dane@cosatx.us or may be mailed to:

City of San Angelo Attn: Michael Dane

72 W. College Ave. San Angelo, Texas 76903

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo