City: Stay at Home, Stay Safe

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “So currently, today is April 6th, the City of San Angelo is in a Stay at Home, Stay Safe effective order. Basically, we’re encouraging citizens to stay home, to only get out for essential activities, going to grocery stores, going to work things like that. The reason for that is we’re trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19. What our city leadership is trying to do is align our self with the governor and the president. The president extended their time frame to the end of April, the governor did as well. The same day the governor made a stay at home order, we were already in the background working on that, so we were already in the motions getting that ready,” Brian Groves, Public Information Officer for the City of San Angelo said.

When it comes to a timeline of when the stay at home stay safe order will end, Groves says there isn’t one.

“We obviously don’t know when that will be because this is an unknown. This is something we’ve never experienced before,” Groves said.

Now the health department is urging people to wear masks out in public.

“I’m not a medical professional, I’m an information officer so I don’t know all the ins and outs of COVID-19 but I do know the basic stuff that it takes a while to show symptoms. Friday April 3, the CDC came out with some recommendations that people should wear cloth masks when out in public. I believe a lot of that is stemming from the people in Asia have been doing it and they’ve been seeing good results in the stopping of the spread of the disease. We’ve got a link on our website that takes people to the CDC’s website that shows them how to make masks out of homemade material. You can sew it, you can cut a t-shirt, you can use a bandana, there are number of ways you can do it. I think of the biggest things I’ve read on the CDC’s website is that this is for the asymptomatic who have the disease but aren’t showing symptoms or the pre-symptomatic people who have the disease and are about to start showing symptoms. So I’ve seen a lot of people say ‘how is this gonna help me not catch the disease?’ and while it may help a little bit, I think the main goal is to help people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic from spreading the disease to others,” Groves said.

There’s no fine or consequence for not wearing a mask but leaders are urging people to be considerate of others.

“To keep people safe, that’s the whole goal of this is to keep people safe and stop the spread of the disease. It is a difficult time, it is weird to be home, it’s weird not to interact with people, but the whole goal is the health and safety of our citizens. Hopefully these things we’re doing in the short term will help in the long-term,” Groves said.

Groves did have another message he wanted to share with the public.

“What I want to say to the citizens of San Angelo is, y’all are doing a great job. This is a very strange time and we’re asking you to uproot your lives and also stay home. And y’all are doing amazing. Continue to social distance, wash your hands, clean common surface, continue to stay away from others and stay home. Spend time with family. We get it, people are scared and we wanna try to help any way we can, we may not have the answer but we might know who has the answer and can point you in the right direction and I’d say continue doing what you’re doing and thank you for everything you’re doing,” Groves said.