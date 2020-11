City reports two deaths and 143 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 19, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more patients from causes linked to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, November 19, 2020.

According to the release, the patients were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 118 patients have died from causes related to infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County. 71 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 47 were residents of other counties.

November 19, 2020

Total positive cases: 7,794

Active cases: 1,952

Currently hospitalized: 80

There are 143 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 29 PCR cases and 114 antigen cases.

19 de noviembre de 2020

Total de casos positivos: 7,794

Casos activos: 1,952

Actualmente hospitalizado: 80

Hay 143 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19 para informar hoy: 29 casos PCR y 114 casos de antígeno.