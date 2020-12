City reports 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 24, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Concho Christmas Celebration is hosting their 27th annual Tour of Lights. This used to be a short walking tour of lights, eventually growing into a 2.5 mile drive along the banks of the Concho River with more than three million lights and seventy Christmas greeting cards.

“The community has really embraced the Tour of Lights this year," Concho Christmas Celebration chairman Lee Pfluger said. "Our attendance is up 30% over prior years, which just indicates how much our community needed an opportunity to celebrate a positive thing in the midst of all the things we've gone through during 2020.”